Cancel July 11 GC meet: OPS writes to EC as power tussle intensifies

CHENNAI: With the infighting in AIADMK spiralling every day, the party's coordinator has bared his fangs against the general council reconvening on July 11 after none of the 23 resolutions were adopted in the meeting held on Thursday.

O Panneerselvam left for New Delhi on Thursday night along with a few others. Now, reports suggest that he has written to the Election Commission that the decision re-gather on July 11 was "unilaterally" taken without his accord as he is the coordinator of the party.

The single leadership calls growing louder from AIADMK has caused furore in the party as OPS and EPS camps are not on the same page of the issue. While EPS supporters want to do away with the dual leadership system and their leader to take charge as the party's general secretary, OPS camp wants the status quo to continue.

The faction-feud got bitter with O Panneerselvam getting relief from the Madras HC in a midnight hearing that ruled only the 23 resolutions given to O Panneerselvam to be adopted in the general council meeting. This miffed the EPS camp consisting majority of the district secretaries and leaders, resulting in rejection of all the 23 resolutions as former minister CV Shanmugam made the announcement that reverting to single leadership is their primary requirement.

Tamil Magan Hussain's elevation as the party's Presidium Chairman, which went vacant with veteran leader E Madhusudhanan's demise, was the only decision taken in yesterday's meeting. Hussain's announcement of reconvening the meeting on July 11 at 9:15 am displeased the OPS camp as the former chief minister along with his supporters walked out.