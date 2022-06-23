From cheers to walkout: A look at AIADMK's crucial meet today

CHENNAI: It is all the way Edappadi K Palaniswami's show at the AIADMK general council meeting, which also saw very few takers party coordinator O Panneerselvam, who was totally isolated with his few supporters.

Though Panneerselvam was against conducting general council meetings, he was one of the early birds to arrive at the meeting venue.

However, despite being late to the meeting Palanswami received a rousing welcome from his supporters along the roadside and as well as inside the meeting hall. Party functionaries also showed placards inviting Palaniswami to be as party's permanent general secretary.

"We want our leader to be as general secretary to set right the party, which is currently weak in all aspects," K Govindarajan, AIADMK party cadre attached to Avadi zone said.

Police security personnel had a tough time regulating the traffic on the main road near the general council venue as the AIADMK functionaries thronged to have a glimpse of their leaders.

A policeman, who was posted near the meeting venue, said that he and his colleagues have assembled on Wednesday evening itself. "The crowd have started coming from Thursday early morning and by around 10 am there was no space in the road," he added.

Senior party leader and former AIADMK social welfare minister B Valarmathi cheered the crowd by recollecting the late MGR song, which indicates that a leader would emerge definitely, apparently favoring single leadership.

When the meeting had started, the former law minister CV Shanmugam, who was visibly emotional, raised his voice while representing council members' plea to reject all the resolutions.

Adding woes to Panneerselvam, general council members continued raising slogans praising Palaniswami to take over the party leadership.

When Panneerselvam was about to move out of the meeting venue soon after the resolutions were rejected, a cadre suddenly hurled a drinking water bottle at Panneerselvam. However, it fell near to him and immediately a private security person guarded Panneerselvam to prevent further such attacks. It was also reported that the tyre of Panneerselvam's vehichle was punctured in the venue.

Once Panneerselvam left the venue, the AIADMK council members presented a silver crown and a silver knife to Palaniswami to honour him. Cadres also presented bouquets and shawls to the deputy AIADMK coordinator.

BJP leaders meet EPS and OPS

A few hours after the AIADMK general council meeting, BJP State unit president K Annamalai along with senior leader CT Ravi called on Palaniswami here to seek support for the NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The BJP leaders also visited Panneerselvam's residence and sought support to the NDA candidate.