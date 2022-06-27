AIADMK executive council meeting violates bye-laws, says OPS

CHENNAI: With the issue of single leadership in the AIADMK at its peak, the party made an announcement that its executive committee meeting will be held at the headquarters today.

The AIADMK leadership said in a statement that the meeting would be held at 10 am today as requested by the executive.

In this case, the statement issued by O Panneerselvam said:

Under Rule 20A (v) of the AIADMK Act, the overall administrative responsibilities of the party rest with the AIADMK Coordinator and Co-coordinator. Accordingly, any meeting must be convened with the consent of both members. However, without the consent and signature of both, a statement has been issued in the name of the AIADMK headquarters secretary, the leadership association, against the party's legal and planning rule.

In that announcement, as requested by the leadership executives, on Monday at 10 am, a meeting will be held at the headquarters.

"As the co-ordinator, I did not give any approval to the meeting. In such a case, the meeting convened in violation of the rule is contrary to the law and rules of the party. I would like to inform all AIADMK volunteers that if any decision is taken at the above meeting convened outside the AIADMK Act, it will not in any way restrict the AIADMK and AIADMK volunteers who are under the administration of the AIADMK Coordinator and AIADMK Co-ordinator," he said.