'No resolutions passed': AIADMK GC meet ends; to re-gather on July 11

The Rajya Sabha MP Shanmugam also requested that another general council meeting should be organised toelect a single leader for the party to strengthen it.

He claimed that the dual leadership has ruined the party and that cadres were totally disappointed. "Therefore, the next meeting should definitely reject double leadership and accept the single leadership", he said.

Heeding the request of Shanmugam, the elected party's Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain has announced that the next general council meeting will be held on July 11. The meeting also said that the current status quowould be maintained in the AIADMK till the next gathering.

However, the present AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who was also present in the meeting, had staged a walkout citing that the general council meeting was not properly conducted. Along with Panneerselvam, party senior leader R.Vaithilingam also came out of the meeting.