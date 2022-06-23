'No resolutions passed': AIADMK GC meet ends; to re-gather on July 11
An EPS supporter holding a placard with slogan supporting the leader.
'No resolutions passed': AIADMK GC meet ends; to re-gather on July 11

As soon as the meet commenced amid chaotic scenes of slogan shouting, the process of passage of already decided resolutions were taken up.
CHENNAI: The much-expected general council meeting of AIADMK has turned into a damp squib with not even a single resolution passed by the members. The GC to meet again on July 11.

All 23 resolutions rejected by members in AIADMK GC meet: Munusamy

The general council meeting was also expected that the members would elevate the current joint coordinator of AIADMK and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as party's general secretary, which was permanently held by late J Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK GC meeting: Cadres sloganeer supporting EPS upon OPS' arrival

The only notable event was that the meeting elected Tamil Magan Hussain as permanent Presidium Chairman of the AIADMK. Soon after the meeting begin at around 11 am, AIADMK former ministers CV Shanmugam and KP Munusamy announced that all the proposed 23 resolutions were rejected by the members.

"A total of 2,190 general council members have rejected all theproposed resolutions. They require only to discuss single leadership in this meeting. Unless it was discussed, the resolutions will not be adopted", Shanmugam said.

Madras HC disallows AIADMK GC to amend bye-laws

The Rajya Sabha MP Shanmugam also requested that another general council meeting should be organised toelect a single leader for the party to strengthen it.

He claimed that the dual leadership has ruined the party and that cadres were totally disappointed. "Therefore, the next meeting should definitely reject double leadership and accept the single leadership", he said.

Heeding the request of Shanmugam, the elected party's Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain has announced that the next general council meeting will be held on July 11. The meeting also said that the current status quowould be maintained in the AIADMK till the next gathering.

However, the present AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who was also present in the meeting, had staged a walkout citing that the general council meeting was not properly conducted. Along with Panneerselvam, party senior leader R.Vaithilingam also came out of the meeting.

AIADMK GC meeting: Maduravoyal-Vanagaram road comes to a standstill

