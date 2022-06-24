Revolutionary journey of Sasikala to begin amid AIADMK crisis

CHENNAI: The official statement regarding the revolutionary journey that Sasikala, the aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is about to take on June 26, said that Sasikala, fondly called as Chinnamma is embarking on a revolutionary journey to defend the rights of the land of Tamil and the dignity of women. She is going on a massive journey to bring to the people the glories of the historical heros who found sustenance and the ideologies of Jayalalithaa.

She will leave Thiyagaraya Nagar house at 12.30 pm on Sunday 26-06-2022 and reach Tiruttani Bypass via Koyambedu, Poonamallee and Tiruvallur Road.

Then she would meet the volunteers and the general public in Tiruttani and Kundalur. At that time, she would pay homage to the statue of the former leader of AIADMK Dr. MGR, located in Kundalur.

She then would leave and meet the volunteers and the general public at Koramangalam, KG Kandikai, SVG Puram, Krishnakutpam and RK Pettai.

She woul also pay homage to the statues of Arignar Anna and Dr. MGR in RK Pettai, by sprinkling flowers on them. She would then go to Ammayarkuppam and meet the volunteers and the general public.

It is requested that all the mothers, the younger generation and the general public, irrespective of caste or creed, should join in the journey, said the official statement.