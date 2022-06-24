Dual power structure not in force, OPS ceases to be coordinator: AIADMK

He also wondered how could court could intervene in the internal affairs of the party when there were many issues and problems that were exists in the society. "Only the election commission could interfere in the party's internal issues,” he claimed.

Representing Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction, he also said that electing Tamil Magan Hussain as Presidium Chairman of the AIADMK was also done as per law and ratified by the general council on Thursday.

"He (Panneerselvam) has only proposed Hussain's name during the meeting and now he is claiming that the election was held without the coordinator's concern,” Shanmugam said.

The AIADMK leader also said that Hussain was not elected through any resolution but he was elected with the overwhelming support of the general council members.

He also said that the minutes of the meeting will be informed to the election commission, which is mandatory. "It is only giving information to the commission and not getting recognition to the meeting,” he added.