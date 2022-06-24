TamilNadu

Dual power structure not in force, OPS ceases to be coordinator: AIADMK

O Panneerselvam loyalist and Deputy Secretary R Vaithilingam, speaking to reporters in Thanjavur District on Friday, batted for unity and a dual leadership structure.
Edappadi K Palaniswami & O Panneerselvam during GC meetingPTI
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Asserting that the party's general council meeting was held as per the law, the former AIADMK law minister C Ve Shanmugham on Friday dropped a bombshell claiming that the current coordinator and deputy coordinator posts of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have expired.

"The tenure of coordinator and deputy coordinator posts will have to be renewed after it will be proposed by the members in the general council meeting. However, it was not done and therefore, both the posts do not exist any more," he said.

Claiming that Panneerselvam is only a treasurer in the party, Shanmugam said the general secretary post will be created in the next general council meeting, which is proposed to be held on July 11.

Commenting on the Panneerselvam's remarks that the general council meeting was not conducted in the right way, the AIADMK leader said both the coordinator and deputy coordinator have officially signed and announced it.

"Accordingly, it was held,” he said adding that all the members were given 15 days prior time to prepare themselves to attend the meeting and identity cards have also been distributed.

Stating as per the court's order, the meeting was held, the former law minister said: “Similarly, the court only said not to pass any resolutions other than the proposed 23 items and it was only rejected. Therefore, there is no violation in the court's order".

He also wondered how could court could intervene in the internal affairs of the party when there were many issues and problems that were exists in the society. "Only the election commission could interfere in the party's internal issues,” he claimed.

Representing Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction, he also said that electing Tamil Magan Hussain as Presidium Chairman of the AIADMK was also done as per law and ratified by the general council on Thursday.

"He (Panneerselvam) has only proposed Hussain's name during the meeting and now he is claiming that the election was held without the coordinator's concern,” Shanmugam said.

The AIADMK leader also said that Hussain was not elected through any resolution but he was elected with the overwhelming support of the general council members.

He also said that the minutes of the meeting will be informed to the election commission, which is mandatory. "It is only giving information to the commission and not getting recognition to the meeting,” he added.

