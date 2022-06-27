AIADMK's crucial meet, under EPS, discusses single leadership

AIADMK party sources told DT Next that the agenda of the meeting was to scrap the dual leadership in the party as it will not strengthen the outfit. "This will be surely informed in the general council meeting of our party,” a senior functionary of the party said.

Emerging out of the AIADMDK's meeting, former fisheries minister D Jayakumar claimed that there is no need for the consent of OPS to convene the meeting and said party by law permits the seniors to convene the meeting.

With regard to Panneerselvam's statement claiming that the AIADMK's Monday meeting was illegal, Jayakumar said that he (Panneerselvam) do not know the basic rules of the party.