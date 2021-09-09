Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,522 new cases

Milan :

The country has reported 4.59 million cases to date.





Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,230 on Thursday, down from 4,235 a day earlier. There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, same as on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 558 from a previous 564.





Some 291,468 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 301,980, the health ministry said.