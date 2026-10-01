Karnataka SIT nabs Chennai pharma distributor in spurious drug case

The arrest of the 7th accused, Balasubramanian, comes following the questioning of kingpin Prashanth Ranjan, who provided further details about the network and the involvement of others in the alleged fake drug manufacturing and distribution racket, along with other clues gathered during the investigation.

After being produced before the court, Balasubramanian was remanded in SIT custody for seven days for further interrogation.

Balasubramanian, identified as a pharma partner based in Chennai, was a partner of Prashanth Ranjan in DM Pharma, a pharmaceutical company. The investigation has revealed that he allegedly played a key role in the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit medicines. The SIT is interrogating the accused to gather information about the network involved in the crime.