Anita Ratnam re-explores Andal beyond the goddess in 'Naachiyar Next'

Anita grew up in a family where Andal’s songs were part of their everyday life. “I have danced Andal since I was nine for my arangetram. I grew up in a generation where everyone had to learn one Andal dance. She has just stayed with me. I have also performed Andal in solo and group productions over the years,” she says. That familiarity has also allowed Anita to keep discovering new dimensions in Andal’s work. “She continues to inspire me. I am always finding new dimensions to her poetry, even after so many years of performance,” she shares.

In Naachiyar Next, Anita takes on multiple roles, including that of the narrator, sutradhar, foster mother and inner conscience. Dancer Nandhini Subbulakshmi plays Goda Andal.

Anita is particularly interested in bringing the young woman behind the divine figure into focus. According to tradition, Andal was found as a baby in a tulsi garden near the Vishnu temple in Srivilliputhur and was adopted by the priest. Her birth parents remain unknown, but her poetry and devotion to Krishna have endured. “Andal had an amazing imagination. She left behind 173 poems and is perhaps the most painted, sung and danced female mystic poet in India. She is also the only one to have her own temple and to have been elevated to the status of a goddess,” Anita tells DT Next.