77-year-old recovers after minimally invasive surgery at Humayun Hospital

Investigations revealed a broadbased polyp in the middle portion of the rectum, about 7 cm from the anal opening. The hospital said that a routine colonoscopy was not considered suitable for removing the lesion.

The surgical team, led by Dr Pinak Dasgupta, director and chief, Gastrointestinal Services, removed the polyp using transanal minimally invasive surgery (TAMIS), which took about an hour. It was performed through the natural opening, without an abdominal incision or creation of a stoma. According to the hospital, the patient resumed food within six hours, walked on the same day and was discharged the following morning.