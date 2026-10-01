77-year-old recovers after minimally invasive surgery at Humayun Hospital

CHENNAI: A 77-year-old man has recovered quickly after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure to remove a 5-cm rectal polyp at Dr Humayun Specialty Hospital in T Nagar, according to the hospital. The patient had sought medical attention after experiencing rectal bleeding and changes in bowel habits.
Investigations revealed a broadbased polyp in the middle portion of the rectum, about 7 cm from the anal opening. The hospital said that a routine colonoscopy was not considered suitable for removing the lesion.
The surgical team, led by Dr Pinak Dasgupta, director and chief, Gastrointestinal Services, removed the polyp using transanal minimally invasive surgery (TAMIS), which took about an hour. It was performed through the natural opening, without an abdominal incision or creation of a stoma. According to the hospital, the patient resumed food within six hours, walked on the same day and was discharged the following morning.
Dr Dasgupta said, “TAMIS helps selected patients avoid major abdominal surgery and reduce the physical burden of treatment.”
Dr Asma Humayun, Founder-Director, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon-Fertility
Consultant, said, “This case reflects our commitment to bringing specialised surgical expertise and newer treatment approaches to our patients, while keeping safety, comfort and recovery at the centre of care.”