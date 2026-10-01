Indian captain fought off co-pilot who tried to crash plane

News website Ynet, citing Israeli officials, reported that the co-pilot was an Omani national and was suspected of trying to crash the aircraft. The Indian captain fought with him to prevent the aircraft from crashing, with Israeli passengers later helping subdue the co-pilot, the report said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one of the pilots stabbed the other and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft with passengers on board.

In a statement, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.

"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster,” he said.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.

He also said the pilot who carried out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.

The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced an in-flight "altercation" and landed safely in Tabuk. "The aircraft was successfully secured by on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for," it said.

The airline has not released the identity or nationality of the pilots.

The airline said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities and that all passengers were safe.

"At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation. We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” the airline said.

Tabuk airport authorities said the captain and first officer sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to a hospital to receive the necessary medical care. They added that passengers were provided with the necessary assistance at the terminal.

Israeli authorities feared a possible hijacking and scrambled Israeli Air Force fighter jets. The incident remains under investigation.

Hours later, the passengers returned to Tel Aviv on a rescue FlyDubai flight.