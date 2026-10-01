PM Modi praises Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as 'hero' for foiling flydubai crash attempt

Lauding Captain Machchhar, Modi said he helped save hundreds of lives and prevented a "great tragedy" despite being seriously injured.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India is proud of Captain Machchhar.