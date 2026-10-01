Stock markets decline in early trade on relentless foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 215 points to 72,257.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 107.25 points to 22,518.90.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, Eternal and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,148.41 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"The sustained FII selling became intense during the last two trading days when the FIIs sold equity for a total of Rs 20,128 crore. With the US 10-year bond yield rising further to 5.3 per cent, FIIs may continue to sell. An apparent contradiction in the FII activity is that even while selling through the exchanges, they have been consistently investing through the primary market and also buying expensive mid and smallcaps," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.