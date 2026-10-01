Ganesh wins bronze in men's individual compound archery

Ganesh, who was a part of the gold-winning men's team on Wednesday, defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 in the bronze medal playoff after bowing out of individual gold contention with a semifinal loss.

It was perfect shooting from the 20-year-old Indian in the playoff as he was on mark in 14 out of his 15 shots.

Ganesh had lost 144-148 to Kim Jongho of South Korea in the semifinal after he could not replicate his stupendous quarterfinal form. He trailed throughout in the last-four stage and eventually went down 29-30 29-30 29-28 29-30 28-30.