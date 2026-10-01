MLA Balamurugan meets Southern Railway GM; urges infra upgrades, express train stoppages at Ambattur railway station

The memorandum pointed out that Ambattur has emerged as a critical residential, IT, and industrial hub, and that the railway station there was used by a large number of daily commuters, including workers, students, senior citizens, and the general public. However, they were facing hardships because of the severe congestion during peak hours due to operational constraints.



Highlighting platform constraints at the station, the delegation demanded expansion and the development of Platform No 4 to handle fast local and express services operating towards MGR Chennai Central railway station.

Due to current infrastructure bottlenecks, several trains, including the Yelagiri Express on its return leg towards the Central station, are not provided with a stoppage. This is forcing commuters to travel to Villivakkam or Perambur, and then return by suburban trains to Ambattur.