Survey by Japan's central bank shows business sentiments are up for sixth straight month

The report, widely viewed as a key indicator of Japan's economic vitality, said the sentiment among large non-manufacturers fell to 35 from 37.

The survey shows companies foreseeing good conditions minus those feeling pessimistic. The key indicator of business sentiment has now been improving for the sixth quarter straight.

The positive reading comes despite widespread challenges for Japanese society, including soaring oil prices. The war in Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, where resource-poor Japan had previously received most of its oil imports.

Brent is now trading at about USD 98 a barrel, lower than the nearly USD 120 it reached earlier. That's still higher than before the war, when it was trading below USD 70 a barrel.