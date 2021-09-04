SEC to increase voting time to 12 hours for civic polls as per ECI COVID protocol

Chennai :

The strategy used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be followed and polling for rural local bodies will be held from 7 am to 7 pm, an official said. The polling booths will adhere to social distancing norms and more booths are to be operated like was done during the April-May 2021 Assembly polls. Besides, the staff deployed would also be trained in COVID SOPs to be followed.





“So far there is no update on elections to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections to Chennai Corporation, but the voters rolls is revised and ready. It looks like the urban local bodies will have polls after the completion of rural local body polls in nine districts where the process was delayed last year due to the delimitation exercise and legal tangles,” the official said.





Earlier this week, the revised voter roll was also updated with the district election offices and the polls are likely to be held by next month before the onset of monsoon, official sources said. The ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK have begun poll works in districts of Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore districts which is expected to intensify in the coming days and weeks.