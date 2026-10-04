Market outlook: RBI policy stance, Q2 earnings, West Asia tensions key triggers next week

A meaningful de-escalation in West Asia could trigger a sharp relief rally next week, according to market watchers.

The RBI policy stance, inflation outlook and growth projections will provide important cues on the near-term trajectory of domestic interest rates and financial markets.

Last week, the bearish tone was evident from the start, with the Sensex declining 1.52 per cent on Monday, followed by relatively modest losses over the next two sessions before another 0.79 per cent decline on Thursday.

Consequently, the Sensex shed 1,670.84 points to settle at 71,909.70, while the Nifty lost over 3 per cent to close at 22,421.95.