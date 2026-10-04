Ceiling fan removal debate: How several foreign universities modified campuses to prevent suicides

University of Houston (UH) had in 2023 made changes in its infrastructure, including installation of security fencing around the building and temporary barriers to secure the upper-level balconies, inner stairwell and sky bridges, after two students died by suicide on the campus.

Following the incident, the university had created an Agnes Arnold Hall Taskforce and undertook a three-phase renovation.

"The renovation of this facility is a critical step for the university as is the support of our students. With the input of those on the taskforce and others throughout the university, UH also has implemented several initiatives to support our students' mental and academic well-being," Diane Z Chase, senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of Houston had said in an announcement in 2024.