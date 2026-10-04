Ecologically damaging saga of retrospective environmental clearances continues: Congress

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications shared the screenshot of a media report which claimed that the Union Environment Ministry has directed its central and state-level expert bodies to resume processing 'post-facto' environmental clearance (EC) proposals, two months after the Supreme Court permitted it to take such pending, rejected or returned proposals to their logical conclusion in accordance with law.

"The ecologically damaging saga of retrospective environmental clearances continues," Ramesh said on X.

On May 16, 2025, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court had categorically rejected such clearances, the former environment minister said, adding that this was a bold verdict and 100 per cent right.

However, on November 18, 2025, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice himself by a 2-1 majority overturned the earlier Supreme Court decision, Ramesh said and stressed that this was, to put it most mildly, just wrong.