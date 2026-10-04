Man dies, another injured in machete attack after drunken brawl in Kerala; two from Nagapattinam held

The deceased was identified as Laiju (40), a native of Koodathayi in Thamarassery, while the injured was Shafeeq Abdul Salam (35), a native of Kollam.

Police have taken Paneerselvam and Egan, natives of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, into custody in connection with the incident, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday at a rented accommodation in Anappara, Pulpally, where they were residing, police said.