Man dies, another injured in machete attack after drunken brawl in Kerala; two from Nagapattinam held

WAYANAD (KERALAM): A 40-year-old man died and another sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked with a machete following an argument among a group of men consuming liquor at Pulpally here, police said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Laiju (40), a native of Koodathayi in Thamarassery, while the injured was Shafeeq Abdul Salam (35), a native of Kollam.
Police have taken Paneerselvam and Egan, natives of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, into custody in connection with the incident, officials said.
The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday at a rented accommodation in Anappara, Pulpally, where they were residing, police said.
According to police, a fight broke out while they were consuming liquor together, following which one of the accused allegedly attacked Shafeeq and Laiju with a machete.
Laiju suffered serious injuries to his neck, while Shafeeq sustained injuries to his back.
Both were rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where Laiju succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Pulpally police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police are interrogating Paneerselvam and Egan, and their arrest will be recorded later, officials added.
The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police said.