Tamil Nadu bypolls: FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for involving child in Dharapuram campaign

The incident allegedly took place during a campaign meeting near the Periyar statue in Dharapuram town on Saturday, according to a press release issued by police.

Police said the case has been registered at the Dharapuram Police Station and that an investigation was underway.

The press release did not specify the legal provisions under which Udhayanidhi had been booked.

The police action comes while the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency. The district police referred to the Election Commission’s instructions against involving children in election-related activities.