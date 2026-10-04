IT sector likely to report another muted quarter amid global uncertainty

Pricing pressure persists as AI-led productivity pass-through gets embedded into renewals and new deals, according to a note by HDFC Securities.

“Q2 FY27 (estimated) tier-1 growth is projected at -0.4 per cent to +2.0 per cent QoQ CC and mid-tier companies ranging from +0.6 per cent to +6.3 per cent, partly aided by acquisitions,” said the note.

With H1 tracking below expectations, the FY27 recovery rests on H2, which includes the seasonally soft furlough-impacted Q3, tempering full-year expectations.