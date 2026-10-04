Four School students from same neighbourhood found dead in Thiruneermalai lake

Police said the victims were from Lakshmipuram, Krishna Street, in Chromepet and were friends and neighbours.

The deceased children have been identified as K Devadarshan (12), D Yuvanesh (10), Pooja (13) and Khushi (13). Devadarshan was studying class 7 at a government school while the girls were class 8 students at the government school. Yuvanesh was a class 6 student at a private school.

On Saturday, The four children were seen playing together near their houses in the afternoon. Later, they left the area and did not return home till late night.