Tamil Nadu U23 folds to 462 after Emanjot’s seven-wicket haul

Kiran Karthikeyan couldn’t add a lot to his overnight 56, becoming the first batter to get out having scored 73. Khush Bardia soon got out without much trouble, for a 21-ball eight. A lot was riding on the shoulders of skipper Andre Siddarth, who joined KTA Madhava Prasad out there in the middle. Prasad got out soon after, as Emanjot Chahal picked up all the three top order batters, as the former got out for 174.