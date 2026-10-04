Tamil Nadu U23 folds to 462 after Emanjot’s seven-wicket haul

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s U23 side failed to take big advantage of their start, collapsing from 395/1 to 462 all-out, on the back of Emanjot Singh Chahal’s seven-wicket haul here at Chepauk on Saturday.
Kiran Karthikeyan couldn’t add a lot to his overnight 56, becoming the first batter to get out having scored 73. Khush Bardia soon got out without much trouble, for a 21-ball eight. A lot was riding on the shoulders of skipper Andre Siddarth, who joined KTA Madhava Prasad out there in the middle. Prasad got out soon after, as Emanjot Chahal picked up all the three top order batters, as the former got out for 174.
Siddarth exited for a low sixball one, as Tamil Nadu’s collapse began. Barring Mohammed Ali (12) and VP Diran (15), none of the other batters could put anything on board, as Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 462, with the last nine wickets falling for 67 runs. In response, Angkrish Raghuvanshi carried on his good form, ending the day unbeaten on 88, constructing a crucial 149-run opening stand, which frustrated the Tamil Nadu U23 boys. Despite a good batting show in the second dig, Rest of India U23 still trail by 88 runs, with eight wickets remaining.
Rest of India 179 & 195/2 (Angkrish 88no) trails Tamil Nadu U23 462 (Madhav Prasad 174, Athish 137; Chahal 7/102) by 88 runs