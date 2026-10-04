Pakistan braces for protest by ex-PM Imran Khan supporters after talks with government fail

Khan's party has also demanded the release of his sisters and supporters arrested ahead of the protest, a proper medical check-up for Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, and that their cases be heard without interference.

On August 18, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered that Khan be shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad for medical examination and treatment following concerns over his health, particularly his eyesight.

The government challenged the order and later filed a review petition.

Meanwhile, preparations were made to take Khan to Shifa International Hospital, but when he was moved from Adiala jail during the night of August 20-21, he was instead taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The government said the change was made on security grounds.

Khan was examined at PIMS and the government said he was medically fit before he was returned to jail early on August 21. His sister was present during the examination, while his personal physician, who had been waiting at Shifa, was not allowed to participate.

Khan's family and party colleagues objected, arguing that the government had failed to implement the Supreme Court's order, and subsequently sought contempt proceedings against senior officials.

On September 16, however, the Supreme Court deferred the proceedings for three weeks after the Federal Constitutional Court summoned the records of cases concerning Khan's transfer to Shifa International Hospital, leading to a dispute over the two courts' respective jurisdiction.

The unresolved dispute over the implementation of the Supreme Court's order has remained central to Khan's supporters' demand that he be treated at a private hospital by his own doctor.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, who was part of the federal government delegation that held discussions with Khan's party members, said on Sunday that the talks failed primarily because the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government could not assure the Centre that it would cooperate in the fight against terrorism in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a northwestern province, is governed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and the party's planned long march is scheduled to begin from there.

The province has long faced militant violence, particularly from the Pakistani Taliban, with militants operating across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and carrying out attacks.