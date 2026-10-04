Bypoll: Vijay begins roadshow in Dharapuram assembly constituency

TN CM Vijay left Chennai in a special aircraft around 11.30 am and reached Coimbatore at about 12.20 pm.

TVK sources said that he flew to Dharapuram by a helicopter.

He was received by his senior cabinet ministers, including TVK general secretary and Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K A Sengottaiyan at Dharapuram.