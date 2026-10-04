Bypoll: Vijay begins roadshow in Dharapuram assembly constituency

ERODE: TVK president C Joseph Vijay began a roadshow in the Dharapuram assembly constituency on Sunday in support of the party's candidate P Sathyabama ahead of the October 6 bypolls.
TN CM Vijay left Chennai in a special aircraft around 11.30 am and reached Coimbatore at about 12.20 pm.
TVK sources said that he flew to Dharapuram by a helicopter.
He was received by his senior cabinet ministers, including TVK general secretary and Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K A Sengottaiyan at Dharapuram.
Vijay started his campaign around 1 pm.
The planned campaign route is expected to cover more than 20 public-contact points over around 40 km in the Dharapuram area.
The campaign procession will pass through key stretches, including the Periyar statue junction, five roads junction, and Meenakshipuram, before proceeding toward Kulathupalayam, Karaiyur, and the Vanjiamman temple area.
With Sunday being a holiday, huge crowd have already gathered since morning 11 am along the route.
This will be Chief Minister Vijay’s second campaign visit to the constituency, following his September 30 rally.
Polling for the Dharapuram and Madurantakam constituencies will be held on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9.