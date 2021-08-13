Pastor held under Pocso Act for abusing Class 6 girl in Srivilliputhur

A Pastor was arrested under Pocso Act in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Thursday.
Madurai: The accused has been identified as Christhudoss (41) of Reserve Line in Sivakasi, sources said. Investigations revealed that the Pastor allegedly sexually abused an 11-year-old school girl studying in Class 6. According to complainant Vinnarasu of Indira Nagar, Srivilliputhur, his wife and two daughters aged 8 and 10 went missing last week and Srivilliputhur Town police filed a ‘woman missing’ and ‘child missing’ case. Meanwhile, the Pastor misbehaved with the complainant’s 11-year-old elder daughter in the house. Hence, a Pocso case against the Pastor was filed with Srivilliputhur All Women Police on August 6. After investigating, the police arrested the Chirsthudoss, sources said.
