Can’t allow greedy, influential people to encroach Grama Natham lands: High Court

A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and K Surender observed that exhausting the appellate remedy before the District Collector is essential in encroachment cases, as the High Court will not entertain writ petitions involving disputed facts without it. The Bench held that the writ petition was not maintainable and accordingly dismissed it.

In the plea he filed before the Madras High Court, the petitioner, Selvakumar, said he was running a shop on a piece of land that is classified as Grama Natham. The Revenue Officer of Thirukazhukundram Taluk in Chengalpattu sent a notice to the petitioner stating that he was occupying a Grama Natham land.