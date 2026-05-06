DT Next Campus | Applications open for HSB SAS Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The HSB Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Programme 2026 offers admission and tuition fee scholarships to pursue an MBA in Product Management based on academic excellence and financial need. This initiative by Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business empowers students to pursue their dreams, ensuring that talent and ambition, not financial barriers, shape their future.
Eligibility: Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade, supported by official transcripts. Valid entrance test score from CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, GRE, MAT, or the HSB Entrance Test. Minimum 60% in both Class X and Class XII examinations.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be offered admission to HSB, along with scholarships of up to 100% for the MBA in Product Management Programme.
Last Date to Apply: May 26
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JHSCASP2