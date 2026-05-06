Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for JM Sethia Merit; here is how you can apply

Applicants must have qualified their respective final examinations in the current academic year securing a minimum specified percentage score
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CHENNAI: JM Sethia Merit Scholarships 2026 being offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust is applicable to an individual, who has passed the qualifying examination in the current year.

Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing their studies in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. Applicants must have qualified their respective final examinations in the current academic year securing a minimum specified percentage score.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly scholarship of up to Rs 1,000.

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEFSL1

Scholarship
JM Sethia Charitable Trust

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