DT Next Campus | Applications open for JM Sethia Merit; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: JM Sethia Merit Scholarships 2026 being offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust is applicable to an individual, who has passed the qualifying examination in the current year.
Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing their studies in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. Applicants must have qualified their respective final examinations in the current academic year securing a minimum specified percentage score.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly scholarship of up to Rs 1,000.
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
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