Every 6th BJP MP in LS won through 'vote chori', should we call them 'ghuspethiya': Rahul

"Their real fear is the truth. For if fair elections were to be held, they would not be able to win even 140 seats today," he said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had termed the BJP's victory in Bengal and Assam assembly polls a "theft" of the mandate, and a big step forward in the saffron party's mission to "destroy" Indian democracy.

Gandhi has also come out in support of the TMC, which has been trounced by the BJP in the polls, and urged those gloating over the loss of Mamata Banerjee's party to put petty politics aside.

"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss.They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," Gandhi had said in a post on X.

"Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said in his post.

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.