Heatwave to persist in north TN, rain likely in southern districts

A bulletin from the weather department in Chennai said maximum temperatures will remain above normal by 2 degree celsius at several places across the state and near normal elsewhere in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

With the onset of 'Agni Natchathiram' from May 4, temperatures in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Madurai and Thanjavur are expected to stay about two degree celsius above normal.

According to the data, Vellore recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 39.8 degree celsius, while Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum at 11.8 degree celcius.