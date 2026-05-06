Chennai

Creative escape in mosaic making

Led by artist Anjali Venkat, who brings over 25 years of experience, the session will introduce the basics of mosaic-making using materials like glass, tiles, mirrors, and found objects
mosaic making
mosaic making
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CHENNAI: Apparao Galleries’ Secret Garden is hosting Piece It Together, a hands-on mosaic workshop that invites participants to create art from small fragments on May 8, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Led by artist Anjali Venkat, who brings over 25 years of experience, the session will introduce the basics of mosaic-making using materials like glass, tiles, mirrors, and found objects. The focus is on experimenting with colours, shapes, and textures and learning how individual pieces come together to form a complete design. Participants will make their own mosaic on an 8 x 8 wooden base, which can be either decorative or functional. The workshop is open-ended, allowing everyone to explore their own ideas while learning the fundamentals.

Part of the Craftpreneur Series, the initiative encourages people to see creative hobbies as a path to self-expression and even small-scale enterprise. Open to those aged 18 to 80, the workshop brings together creativity, craftsmanship, and community. For registration, contact 82209 83016.

workshop
mosaic
Apparao Galleries’ Secret Garden

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