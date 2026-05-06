Stock markets rebound in early trade as oil prices decline amid progress in US-Iran negotiations

A positive trend in global markets also aided the rally in domestic stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.22 points to 77,675.01 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 218 points to 24,250.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were among the major winners.

Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Power Grid were the laggards.

US President Donald Trump has suspended “Project Freedom,” to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war.