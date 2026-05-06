Raja Ravi Varma to be focus of Monthly Muse

The concept is simple: one artist, one style, one immersive session. This time, participants will explore Ravi Varma’s legacy, his mythological canvases, his portrayal of Indian womanhood, and the debates his work continues to spark. Was he a revolutionary who democratised Indian art, or an artist shaped too heavily by Western influence? The session encourages open conversation, reflection, and interpretation.

After the discussion, participants will create their own mixed-media artwork inspired by a cyanotype print, which they can take home. The workshop is led by Safrin, an artist and educator from Chennai known for her expressive, process-driven approach to creativity.

Her sessions focus on experimentation, play, and removing the pressure of perfection, allowing participants to engage with art freely. Open to ages 16 and above, the event is priced at Rs 1499.

The session will be conducted in English and Tamil, offering a relaxed, bilingual creative space for anyone interested in art, history, and hands-on making.