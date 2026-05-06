TN election results 2026 | Sidelined veteran blames Sekarbabu for Stalin’s defeat

I Paranthamen, who represented Egmore in the 2021-26 period, was not fielded this time, a decision that many suspected was influenced by his intra-party rival Sekarbabu. On Tuesday, a day after Assembly election results shocked the party after its leader himself lost the election – incidentally to a former DMK man who quit the party – the ex-MLA went public with a social media post.

“Victory or defeat is quite natural in electoral politics. The DMK has seen both extremes. But the party cadres will feel at peace only after stern action is taken against those who were in charge of the Kolathur constituency, which led to the electoral debacle of Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.