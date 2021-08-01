Govt likely to open schools for board exam students: Education Minister

Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said government is considering to open schools at least for board exam students after consulting with the officials concerned.
Chennai: He said the opening of schools for Class X to Class XII is being consulted with the health experts for their opinions.
Commenting on the Class XII results, he said only 23 students have so far applied for improvement exams and private candidates will also appear the exams along with them.
The minister said the government is also considering to exempt Class XII supplementary exams for differently abled students.
Stating that his department is keen to retain the students, who joined from private schools to state-run institutions, he said all the infrastructure of the government schools, which got additional admissions this year, will be improved.
Poyyamozhi said the government is planning to reduce the syllabus for the schools if the reopening of institutions get delayed.
Commenting on the Class XII results, he said only 23 students have so far applied for improvement exams and private candidates will also appear the exams along with them.
The minister said the government is also considering to exempt Class XII supplementary exams for differently abled students.
Stating that his department is keen to retain the students, who joined from private schools to state-run institutions, he said all the infrastructure of the government schools, which got additional admissions this year, will be improved.
Poyyamozhi said the government is planning to reduce the syllabus for the schools if the reopening of institutions get delayed.
Conversations