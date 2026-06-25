Ammonia leak death toll rises to 11; 67 workers continue treatment

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing and export facility in Tiruvallur district has climbed to 11, with one more worker succumbing to injuries on Thursday, even as 67 affected persons continue to undergo treatment in hospitals across Chennai and neighbouring districts.
According to a Health Department bulletin issued on Thursday morning, a total of 83 workers were affected after ammonia gas leaked from the private seafood unit at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam on June 21. The incident triggered one of the worst industrial accidents reported in the State in recent years.
Of the 67 patients currently under treatment, 16 are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving oxygen assistance and 30 are in stable condition. Five workers have been discharged.
The latest casualty was reported at 7 am on Thursday. Officials said two deaths were recorded on the day of the incident, six more on June 22, two on June 24 and one additional death on June 25, taking the toll to 11.
Most of the victims are migrant workers from Odisha, Assam and Jharkhand employed at the seafood processing unit. Workers from Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were also among those affected.
The patients are being treated at Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
In its bulletin, the Health Department said authorities are continuing to monitor the condition of the injured while investigations are under way to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
The mortal remains of seven victims have already been airlifted to Odisha, while arrangements are being made to transport the bodies of the remaining four deceased workers after completion of legal formalities.