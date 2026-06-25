No sweat: Sinner optimistic after pre-Wimbledon exhibition match in London heat wave

The Italian star hasn't entered any tour-level events in the buildup to the grass-court Grand Slam, which starts Monday, so his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cam Norrie in sweltering west London will have to suffice.

“It was very warm, but physically I felt good,” Sinner told reporters.

The appearance at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic came just under a month after the Italian star struggled with dizziness in a stunning second-round loss at the French Open.