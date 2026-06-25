CM Vijay flags off 300 new diesel, CNG buses in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (June 25) flagged off 300 newly procured diesel and CNG buses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations at the Secretariat in Chennai.
According to Thanthi TV, the newly inducted buses will be operated by various State transport corporations across Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to strengthen public transport services.
Following the flag-off ceremony, Vijay also travelled in one of the newly launched buses till Marina Beach.
The rollout of the 300 buses marks a major addition to the State-run transport fleet aimed at improving connectivity and passenger services across Tamil Nadu.