FIFA World Cup 2026: Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2

Morocco, which became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals four years ago in Qatar, twice came from behind against a team playing on soccer's biggest stage for the first time in 52 years.

Rahimi's deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead 3-2 and Yassine killed off any chance of an upset with a goal in the 89th.

Morocco advanced to the round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C and will next play the runner up in Group F Netherlands, Japan or Sweden in Monterrey. The five-time champion Brazilians beat Scotland 3-0 in the other group match.