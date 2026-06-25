King Charles III is expected to reveal his personal tax bill in a bid to boost transparency

The information will be released during Buckingham Palace's annual briefing on the sovereign grant, the mechanism through which taxpayers fund the monarchy, British media reported over the weekend. Last year, the palace published a 159-page report on how it spent the 86.3 million pounds (USD 113.7 million) it received from the Treasury, including funds for a major renovation of the palace.

While Charles released the details of the tax he paid on his personal income when he was Prince of Wales, this will be the first time he has done so since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. Prince William, the current Prince of Wales, is expected to follow his father's example during a separate briefing.

The moves come as lawmakers and the public demand greater transparency about the inner workings of the monarchy following revelations about the affairs of the former Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his titles in 2025.

Now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the king's younger brother is under investigation for misconduct in public office related to his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor has been forced to move out of a sprawling royal estate, for which he paid no rent.