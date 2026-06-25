Eight vehicles damaged in Thane wall collapse

THANE: Eight vehicles were damaged after the boundary wall of an open plot collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials said.
The compound wall collapsed onto parked vehicles near a chawl (row tenement) in the Wagle Estate area of Thane, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
Seven auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle were damaged, he said.
The disaster control room received an emergency call about the incident from a local resident at 12.34 am, the official said.
The collapsed structure was a boundary wall of an open plot, measuring about 7 feet in height and 10 feet in length, he said.
Upon receiving the alert, emergency teams swung into action. Rescue and fire personnel cleared the heavy debris of the collapsed wall and extricated the trapped vehicles. The rubble scattered across the road was cleared to ensure smooth traffic movement, the official said.
With the monsoon season active, civic authorities have appealed to people to avoid parking vehicles adjacent to old, weak, or vulnerable structural walls.