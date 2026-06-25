Ram temple donation row: SC asks petitioner to mention plea seeking fair probe on June 29

On Thursday, one of the petitioners mentioned the matter and urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing on June 29.

"This is a PIL (public interest litigation) and it relates to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It has been numbered but no date is shown," the petitioner said.

The bench observed if there was no deficiency in the plea, the registry would process it.

"Please approach the registry. If the deficiency is removed, it will be listed," the bench said.

The petitioner said the plea was registered and there were no deficiencies.