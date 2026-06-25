Two killed in separate attacks in Chennai; accused held

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents in Mambalam police limits, two persons were killed after a violent attack on Wednesday (June 24). Police have registered a case of murder in one incident and culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the other.
In one incident, a 50 year old man, a sanitation worker died after being assaulted during a drunken altercation. On Wednesday night, passerby informed authorities about a man lying unconscious on Thyagaraya Road. Authorities secured the man and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.
CCTV footage and local inquiries identified the deceased as Rajendran (50) of Kannammapet, T Nagar, who worked at a wedding hall.
Police found that on June 24 evening, Rajendran was drinking at a TASMAC outlet nearby when he got into an argument with an auto driver, Balaji (34). Balaji allegedly attacked Rajendran and pushed him to the ground leading to a head injury and subsequent death, police said.
Balaji was arrested under Section 105 BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
In the second incident the same night, police received information about a man with head injuries behind a wedding hall. The injured was identified as Ravi Kumar (46) a labour contractor from Visakhapatnam. He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed.
Investigation revealed Ravi Kumar had repeatedly reprimanded his worker, Mani alias Sornakumar (65) of Nagercoil. On June 24, after being scolded again, Mani allegedly attacked Ravi Kumar with a wooden log and fled.
Mani was booked on murder charges. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.