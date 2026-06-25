Two killed in separate attacks in Chennai; accused held

In one incident, a 50 year old man, a sanitation worker died after being assaulted during a drunken altercation. On Wednesday night, passerby informed authorities about a man lying unconscious on Thyagaraya Road. Authorities secured the man and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

CCTV footage and local inquiries identified the deceased as Rajendran (50) of Kannammapet, T Nagar, who worked at a wedding hall.