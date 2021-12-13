Chitlapakkam park remains inundated weeks after rain, poses dengue threat to residents

Chennai :

They added that the stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and it could lead to a dengue outbreak. The inundated park also means it can’t be used by the public, resulting in children playing on the roads.





“The park was flooded when we received rain a few months ago but it was pumped out by the local body immediately. But, after the rain in November, the authorities left the part flooded. A 15-year-old neem tree starting to wither as it is staking in the pool of water. Saplings that were planted not long before the monsoon are also rotting away,” said Sunil Jayaram of Chitlapakkam Rising, an NGO.





The park was in regular use by the residents, especially children and senior citizens, before the rain.





“The flooding has led to an increase in mosquito menace. We are unable to keep the windows and doors open. Though complaints were raised to the local body, nobody inspected the place or drained the water. Officials should ensure that the park is on the same level as the road to avoid inundation in the future,” said Ravi Kumar R, a resident of Chitlapakkam.





When contacted, a senior official of Tambaram Corporation said they were unaware of the situation and ensured that the water will be drained soon.