US extends sanctions waiver for Russian oil already at sea

The US Department of the Treasury issued an order on Monday extending the waiver from sanctions on Russian oil stranded at sea on or before April 17 through June 17.

“Effective May 18, 2026, General License No. 134B, which was dated April 17, 2026 and expired on May 16, 2026, is replaced and superseded in its entirety by this General License No. 134C,” the order issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Department of the Treasury said.