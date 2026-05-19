What did ED say in its letter to Vijay govt seeking nod to prosecute DMK leader Senthilbalaji

On May 14, 2025, ED had requested prosecution sanction against Balaji from the then Governor RN Ravi, who had a running feud with the MK Stalin government and he forwarded the request to the then Chief Secretary on September 11, 2025, seeking the opinion/advice/sanction of the government.

“However, instead of giving the prosecution sanction, the then Chief Secretary vide letter dated October 8, 2025, returned the ED request without prosecution sanction on trivial grounds. It was further informed by the then Chief Secretary that previous sanction of the State government is necessary for the prosecution of a public servant if he has been a Minister at the time of commission of the alleged offence under PMLA. It was further conveyed that the State government is the competent authority to accord sanction of prosecution and the Governor cannot decide the matter suo moto. It was insisted by the then government/Chief Secretary that as the State government alone is the authority competent to grant sanction under Section 197 CrPC/218 BNSS, the relevant documents may be returned to ED and ED should be directed to approach the State government directly in order to enable the government to take a decision,” the agency said in its letter to the present chief secretary.

Following this, the Governor's office returned the ED's letter on February 23, 2026, with a request to forward the proposal directly to the State government for consideration by the Council of Ministers and to render advice to the Governor.